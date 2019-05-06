Home

On April 29, 2019, Constance E. Carroll, 61, passed away at home surrounded by family. Constance is survived by her devoted husband of 16 years, Phillip J. Carroll; her beloved children, Natalie Purdum and Kristen Miller; step-childen Laura Frederick and her husband Michael, and Elaine Carroll and her husband Charles Snodgrass; her cherished grandchildren, Peyton, Wyatt, Olivia, Landon, and Cameron; her dear sister, Alexandra Miskimon and her husband Thomas, and dear brother Gregory Chrisikos. Constance is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband David B. Purdum. The family will receive visitors at the family-owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. S.W. (at Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie for a memorial gathering on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Maryland SPCA at www.mdspca.org. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 12, 2019
