Courtney Gurley Sieck, age 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 14 2019. Born in Bethesda, she was the daughter of the late Cynthia Newbold Gurley. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, David Sieck, and daughters Hope Sieck and her husband Thomas Darin of Jackson WY, and Carter Sieck of Baltimore. She was an adored grandmother to, June, Jackson, Marshall, and Maeve. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Marshall Courtney Sieck. Also surviving are two sisters, Jocelyn Saunders and her husband Bruce of Charlottesville, VA, and Meredith Hagenbuch and her husband Steve of Ocean Pines.Courtney was a graduate of Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Hood College. A beloved first grade teacher for most of her career in early education, Courtney gave children the gift of how to read, along with love, laughter, and hugs. For her own children and grandchildren, every day was special and full of love. As a grandmother, "Gammy" was simply the best. Holidays and the gift of daily moments in her gardens, at the beach, making cookies, doing crafts, caring for pets, and reading books will be treasured. Her spirit and traditions will be carried on with love. A leader and teacher in all parts of her life, Courtney's talents and skills for interior decorating and garden design provided beauty and inspiration. Wonderful trips with family and friends, country drives with David in Sidney, their Austin-Healey, time at their beach house, and hours in the garden brought much joy. Courtney's 12 years in the Woman's Club of Roland Park was a highlight of her retirement. She brought laughter, love and a sense of fun to everything she did. Courtney's unique voice and laugh will echo in many hearts forever.A celebration of Courtney's life will be on March 9th at 11am at The Church of the Resurrection in Lutherville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to The Church of the Resurrection or The Woman's Club of Roland Park. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary