David Nicholas Sturm, 69, a veteran newspaperman and author formerly of Towson, died of cancer Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home in Silver Spring.
He attended UMD and graduated from Towson University with an English degree. He was a reporter and editor for the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from 1976 to 1996, where he covered the Three Mile Island nuclear accident. He worked at the Prague Post, Czech Republic, and at Baltimore Sun weeklies in the Baltimore suburbs. He retired in 2016. He wrote screenplays and novels, including the recently published Welcome to Breezewood.
He was the son of the late C. Richard Sturm, a career U.S. Army master sergeant, and Jeanette Makowski Sturm. He is survived by his wife Laurie Savely, Silver Spring; son Nicholas, Charlotte, NC; daughter Allison and husband Dillon Hall, Boulder, CO; a sister, Diane Hake, Milton, DE; a brother, Christopher Sturm, Catonsville; former wife, Chris Noonan Sturm, Rockville; and nieces Laura Hake, Elizabeth and Natalie Sturm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019