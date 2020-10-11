1/1
Dr. Dennis Gene Foster
On October 8, 2020, Dr. Dennis Gene Foster, Veterinarian, beloved husband of Carol Louise Foster; devoted father of Dr. Dennis G. Foster, Jr. (Carol), Mark S. Foster (Mary Blake), Jonathan B. Foster (Donna), Dr. Kelly Foster Ballenger (David), Lindsey B. Foster, Esq. (Fiancé Nicholas Schweizer), and Dr. Cortney Foster (Robert Boughan); loving grandfather of Dr. Carie Ann Sirmon (Bryan), Amy Neill (Garrison), Dr. Dennis Foster, III, Owen Foster, Hannah Blake Foster, Tai Foster, Lia Foster, Braden Ballenger, Beckett Ballenger, Westley Davis, Lawson Davis, Decker Davis, Juliet Boughan, Amelia Boughan, and Greta Boughan, dear great grandfather of Ivy Neill, Olive Neill, and Ellie Sirmon. Dr. Foster was predeceased by his only brother Gene A. Foster.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, October 13th, Dr. Foster's birthday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, 10 AM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family will be collecting blankets, beds, toys, food, etc., during services at the Funeral Home, to donate to Animal Shelters in honor of Dr. Foster.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
OCT
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
