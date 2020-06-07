Dennis Ira Scherr, 68, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed on June 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Sylvan "Jerry" and Lena "Lee" (Goldberg) Scherr.
After graduating from Milford Mill High School in 1970, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Talbot as a culinary specialist. In 1976 he earned his B.S. in Special Education from the University of Maryland College Park. While in college, he fell in love with Peggy Hennessey and they married in 1976.
After college, Dennis and Peg joined his parents and siblings, Mickey and Lisa, in their family business, Sherry's Jewelers, in Laurel, Md. After vigorous study, he earned the prestigious degree of Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America. In 2006, he made the difficult decision to close the family business.
After living in College Park and Catonsville, they lived in Eldersburg MD for 27 years. Raising their family was the highlight of Dennis and Peg's life. In 2015, Dennis and Peg moved to Fernandina Beach and quickly made their home there. Dennis volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Project C.H.A.N.C.E., and raised funds for the Jacksonville Walk to End Alzheimer's.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Peggy Hennessey Scherr of Fernandina Beach; his daughters, Amy Vander Veer and her husband, Shaun, of Westminister, Md., Laura Seidman and her husband, Matthew, of Wellington, Fla.; his son, Brian Scherr of Finksburg, Md.; his brother, Meyer "Mickey" Scherr and his wife, Charlotte, of Baltimore, Md.; his sister, Lisa Scherr and her companion, Tom Sinor, of Fernandina Beach; and four beautiful grandchildren, Caleb, Addie, Olivia, and Mia, as well as many extended family members and friends. Dennis loved Peg's late parents and her siblings, Danny, Kathleen, Sarah, and Mary, who were his "bonus" brother and sisters. His childhood Baltimore friends, Dr. Craig and Bonnie (Holtzman) Dickman, Jan Rosenthal, and the late Maurice Schochet, were always close to his heart.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jacksonville Walk to End Alzheimer's at act.alz.org/goto/DennisScherr or by mailing to: Alzheimer's Association, Jacksonville Walk to End Alzheimer's, 2180 W. State Road 434, Ste 1100, Longwood FL 32779
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.