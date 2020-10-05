1/
Dolores A. "Dee" Harant
On October 3, 2020, Dolores A. "Dee" Harant; beloved wife of Philip E. Harant, Sr.; devoted mother of Francine "Fran" McVey (Mike), and Philip E. Harant, Jr. (Heather); loving grandmother of Tara Thorpe (Brandon), Michael McVey, Jr., and the late Mary Fran McVey; dear sister of Frank A. Tamberino and Nancy O'Grince, and the late Rosanna Donohue and Raymond Tamberino.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Tuesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Church (Overlea). Interment private. Contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 10 Willow Ave., Baltimore MD 21206. Online condolences may be left at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church (Overlea)
