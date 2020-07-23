On July 21, 2020; Dolores M. Nawrocki (nee Luczkowski); wife of the late Walter M. Nawrocki; loving mother of Walter M. Nawrocki, II and his wife Susan, Mary Jo Heaver, Susan M. Brennan and her husband Thomas, Karen M. Nawrocki and her partner Mary Jo Slowey and the late John D. Nawrocki; dear sister of Anthony J. Lutz and the late Mary Lou James; she is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday July 23rd from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Cathederal of Mary Our Queen on Friday July 24th at 10:00 A.M.. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The John D. Nawrocki '77 Memorial Scholarship Fund, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and a wait is possible before entering the building.



