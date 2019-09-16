|
On September 14, 2019 Donald J. Stricker beloved husband of Lilliam Catherine Stricker (nee Leineweber); devoted father of Steven Wayne Stricker and his wife Patricia Ann Stricker (nee Beach) and Debbie Lynn Giannamore and her husband Frank Giannamore; loving grandfather of Ashley Nicole Stricker and Ryan Nathaniel Giannamore; brother of the late Mildred Howard and Marie Andrews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to PM where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 PM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 16, 2019