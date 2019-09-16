Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Donald J. Stricker Notice
On September 14, 2019 Donald J. Stricker beloved husband of Lilliam Catherine Stricker (nee Leineweber); devoted father of Steven Wayne Stricker and his wife Patricia Ann Stricker (nee Beach) and Debbie Lynn Giannamore and her husband Frank Giannamore; loving grandfather of Ashley Nicole Stricker and Ryan Nathaniel Giannamore; brother of the late Mildred Howard and Marie Andrews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to PM where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 PM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 16, 2019
