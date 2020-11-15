Doris M. Heath (R.N.) was granted her Angel wings on November 9, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Doris was a Home Care Hospice nurse with Sinai Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was an amazing Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and a true friend to many. She touched countless lives and will truly be missed!



A viewing will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10-12pm



Teah Funeral Services operating out of Gary P March Funeral Home



270 Fred Hilton Pass Baltimore, MD 21229



443-799-4814



