Doris Heath
Doris M. Heath (R.N.) was granted her Angel wings on November 9, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Doris was a Home Care Hospice nurse with Sinai Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was an amazing Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and a true friend to many. She touched countless lives and will truly be missed!

A viewing will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10-12pm

Teah Funeral Services operating out of Gary P March Funeral Home

270 Fred Hilton Pass Baltimore, MD 21229

443-799-4814

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gary P March Funeral Home Pa
Funeral services provided by
Gary P March Funeral Home Pa
270 Fredhilton Pass
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 945-1100
November 13, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Wanda Ford
November 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Yvonne Paraway
