Doris M. Heath (R.N.) was granted her Angel wings on November 9, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Doris was a Home Care Hospice nurse with Sinai Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was an amazing Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and a true friend to many. She touched countless lives and will truly be missed!
A viewing will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10-12pm
Teah Funeral Services operating out of Gary P March Funeral Home
270 Fred Hilton Pass Baltimore, MD 21229
443-799-4814
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.