Edward Donald Green transitioned on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 due to complications caused by the COVID-19 Corona virus. He was 88. Edward was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 21, 2931. He was the fourth child [of six] of the late William Stockton Green and Ethel Gray Green. He was educated in the Baltimore City Public Schools and graduated with honors from Frederick Douglass High School in June 1949. He enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War for four years as a medical corpsman and was discharged with honors on May 18, 1953. Edward was a Registered X-Ray Technician Supervisor at the Baltimore Veterans Administration Regional Office/Medical facility from 1954 to 1967. Ed was a Benefits Counselor, Veterans Affairs, from 1968 – 1974 at the offices of the Veterans Administration in Baltimore, MD, Albuquerque, NM, and St. Petersburg, FL. In 1975 Ed became Assistant Director at the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Hartford, CT. He completed Upper Management and Executive courses at Richmond Virginia University and Georgetown University in Washington, DC. In 1980 Ed became Director, Veterans Assistance Service, at the Veterans Administration office in Washington, DC. The highest civilian federal award, "Distinguished Career Award" was presented to him at his retirement celebration in 1988. He elected early retirement at the age of 57, with 37 years of Veterans Administration Service. Edward was raised in a Methodist church but converted to Catholicism in 1984 at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church under the leadership of Father Donald Sterling. He was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church for 20 years and Holy Family Catholic Church for the last 14 years. Ed loved music including classical, jazz, blues and the operas. He loved to sing, sang on the church choir and was often asked to sing at friend's special occasions. In his youth he competed in boxing and played baseball. He loved to debate - and win. He was highly competitive and enjoyed a friendly competition with some of his buddies on who could make the best crab cakes, jambalaya, gumbo or black bean soup. He loved to cook and entertain his friends and family. His Super Bowl parties were an annual event that everyone looked forward to. Ed was a friend to everyone he met, and he was a source of strength for all who knew him. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 65 years, Rosetta Adams Green; his children Andre, Giselle, Gary (Anita); 3 grandsons and 3 great grandsons; sister-in-law(s) Loraine Johnson Green, Loretta Green, and Judith Jackson Adams; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Corona virus pandemic, there will be no funeral services at this time. Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to your favorite charities.



