On Friday, August 7, 2020, Eilene Mae (nee Garske) Chism of Timonium, MD, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Leovern "Leo" H. Chism; loving mother of Brad Chism and his wife Sharon, Deneice Fusco and her husband Tony and Denele Byrne and her husband Bryan; proud grandmother of Kimberly, Brent, Kevin, Lisa, Matthew, Anthony, Stephanie and Benjamin; dear great grandmother of Matthew, Allison, Kelsey, Jacob, Colin, Thomas and Henry. Also survived by her sister in law, Ilene Saxton of Kansas City, MO and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher and her siblings, Ray, Cecil, Ella and Doris.
Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.