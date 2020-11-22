1/1
Elizabeth M. Marck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marck. On November 14, 2020 Elizabeth Mae (Betty) Collins Marck passed away; beloved wife of the late William J. Marck, Jr.; devoted daughter of the late William A. Collins, Sr. and Edna C. Collins (nee Proctor); devoted mother of John T. Marck and his wife Margo and James L. Marck; sister of Jeanne A. Brooks, William A. Collins, Jr. and Jerry D. Collins; loving grandmother of Valarie N., Richard A. and James A. Marck; also survived by three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved