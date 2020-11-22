Marck. On November 14, 2020 Elizabeth Mae (Betty) Collins Marck passed away; beloved wife of the late William J. Marck, Jr.; devoted daughter of the late William A. Collins, Sr. and Edna C. Collins (nee Proctor); devoted mother of John T. Marck and his wife Margo and James L. Marck; sister of Jeanne A. Brooks, William A. Collins, Jr. and Jerry D. Collins; loving grandmother of Valarie N., Richard A. and James A. Marck; also survived by three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held privately.



