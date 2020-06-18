Emma Kemberling, 81, of Reisterstown, passed away on June 15, 2020. Emma was the loving spouse of the late Edward Kemberling; mother of Melissa Grohman (Chris); also survived by grandchildren, James Grohman, Molly Brady (Zach), Madison Crouse (Matthew), Abigail, Elizabeth (dec.), Tobias, Racquel, Audrey and Benjamin; great grandchild, River and many nieces, nephews and family. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10-11 am with a private service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alpha Pregnancy Center, 301 Main Street, Suite 1B, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.