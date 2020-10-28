1/
Evangeline Sophocleus
Evangeline (Ann) Davis Sophocleus of Ellicott City, MD passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 83 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sophoclis (Soph), of 62 years. She is survived by her daughter Diana and her husband Christos Motsiopoulos; her son John and his wife Theresa; grandchildren Alexander, Kelly, Emmanuel and Natalia Motsiopoulos, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 30 from 11-12, followed by the Funeral Service at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Woodlawn, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, or the Annunciation of Philoptochos Society.

In accordance with contact tracing due to COVID19, kindly complete this form to register - https://forms.gle/mAa3uDrKvK74XvdS8. If you are unable to attend the service, you may join us in prayer by viewing the livestream, www.annunciationbaltimore.org/livestream

Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

