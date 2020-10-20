Florine Jacobson, age 95, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. She is survived by her children, Beverly (Randy) Maddox, Ed (Esther) Jacobson, and Janis (Allan) Peiser, her sister, Natalie Messer, her grandchildren, Michael Maddox (fiance Amber Abbott), Rachael Maddox, Holly Jacobson (Chris Clark), Andrew Jacobson, Rebecca Peiser, and Jaclyn Peiser, and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacoby, and Willow Clark. She is predeceased by husbands, Irvin Jacobson and Isador Cohen, her brother, Sylvan Goldberg, and her parents Eli and Mary Goldberg.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.