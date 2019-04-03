Francis "Frank" L. Garlitz, age 78, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 31, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Lonaconing, MD, he was the son of Wilmoth Francis and Audrel Ella (Hanekamp) Garlitz and husband of Sue Ayres Garlitz. He was a 1959 graduate of Valley High School in Lonaconing, MD and a 1963 graduate of Frostburg University. As part of his studies, he attended The Sorbonne in Paris, France in the summer of 1962. He taught French and Latin in the Baltimore County Public School System for over thirty years. His career included teaching at Dulaney High School, Woodlawn Junior High School, Parkville High School, and Kenwood High School. He originated the Latin Bowl competitions for Baltimore County high school students. He was a voracious reader, an avid consumer of knowledge, and an enthusiastic trivia team member. He loved to collect antiques, travel, and complete crossword puzzles. He also was a Francophile (lover of anything French), and enjoyed trips to Maine and eating Maine lobster. He was a member of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Mr. Garlitz is survived by daughter, Amy Garlitz Cudia and her husband, Benjamin; cherished grandson, Andrew Francis Cudia; brother, William "Sarge" L. Garlitz; beloved cousin, Sally M. Zeller; and a niece and nephews.Services will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 am at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, Bel Air, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Our King Presbyterian Church, 10 Lexington Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary