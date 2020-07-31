An "Army Wife" for over thirty years, Helen Jane graduated Horseheads High School in New York State and married her high school sweetheart Keith (predeceased in 2000) a short time after his graduation from West Point. Together they lived in Germany, Hawaii and many other stateside locations as the Army assigned. They raised five children, Claudia, Dale, Keith Jr., Kevin (predeceased in 2015) and Todd. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a leader, not a follower. She was president of her High School Student Council, president of the Charleston Choral Society, president of the Officer's Wives Club in Hawaii, and president of the Condo Association in Bel Air, MD. Throughout her life she also "chaired" many an event. Known to many as JANE, Helen Jane and H. Jane, she loved and was very involved in music and the arts. Performing solo work wherever she went, her beautiful voice often did not require a microphone. She also played the lead in Brigadoon and was the soprano solo in The Messiah. Her last "gigs" were playing a little ol' antique organ in a country church in Blackwell, PA, as well as singing at her granddaughter's wedding. At 73, visiting California for her grandson's wedding, she wore all of her children and grandchildren out during pedestrian visits through Tijuana, Mexico and Disneyland. Although a self-described recluse, she enjoyed many a visit from friends and family in her final years. In a note found after her passing, she wrote these words to her surviving family. "It's over. My time was then and your time is now. Live each day to the fullest. Your life is important. My fervent prayer is that the deep love I have for each one of you will help to make your life on earth somewhat easier. My last thought is of my love for all of you. May it be my legacy as your lives continue. Farewell to All." Helen and Keith Comstock donated their bodies to the Anatomy Board. In lieu of a funeral, the family has chosen to have donations in their mother's memory go to the Havre de Grace Arts Collective. Online: https://hdgartscollective.org/support
Mailed: Havre de Grace Arts Collective, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace, MD 21078