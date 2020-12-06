On December 2, 2020, Jack Smith, beloved husband of the late Peggy Smith; devoted stepfather of Becca Fincher-Kiefer and the late Kim Fincher Clabaugh; loving father of David Smith, Robert Smith, and Jack Smith; cherished grandfather of Willem Kiefer, Cody Kiefer, Carter Clabaugh, and Sam Clabaugh. Also survived by many other Smith grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jack was a proud WWII Veteran of the Navy and continued his work in communications by spending his career in the field of electrical engineering on aerostats for Westinghouse TCOM. In his later years, he loved nothing more than being at Bykota Senior Center coordinating and scoring bridge for his fellow duplicate bridge players.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jack's favorite charity, Bench Mark Program at www.benchmarkprogram.org
.