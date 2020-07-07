1/1
James Ruocco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Romero Ruocco, of Parkville, Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Jim was born on August 6th, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to the late Beulah and Angelo Ruocco.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Nicole Ruocco, Christy Stout, Jackie Ruocco, Stephanie Hannum (Lew Hannum), Angela Ruocco (Sally Harmon), Gina Ruocco (David Dufour), Toni Ruocco (Orly Rosenberg), Aileen Hilliard, and Sloan Dove (Bruce Dove); loving grandfather of Lexi Rittenhouse, Cassidy Stout, Lukas Ruocco, Benjamin Ruocco, Talia Dufour Ruocco, Kara Sacchetti-Hilliard, Kelly Willmann, and the late Christopher Willman; great grandfather of Julian, Joel, and Rae Schum.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on July 10, 2020 from 10 AM -12 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 12 PM. Private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven. Donations may be made to The Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved