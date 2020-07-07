James Ruocco

James Romero Ruocco, of Parkville, Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Jim was born on August 6th, 1937 in Washington, D.C. to the late Beulah and Angelo Ruocco.



He is survived by his beloved daughters, Nicole Ruocco, Christy Stout, Jackie Ruocco, Stephanie Hannum (Lew Hannum), Angela Ruocco (Sally Harmon), Gina Ruocco (David Dufour), Toni Ruocco (Orly Rosenberg), Aileen Hilliard, and Sloan Dove (Bruce Dove); loving grandfather of Lexi Rittenhouse, Cassidy Stout, Lukas Ruocco, Benjamin Ruocco, Talia Dufour Ruocco, Kara Sacchetti-Hilliard, Kelly Willmann, and the late Christopher Willman; great grandfather of Julian, Joel, and Rae Schum.



The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on July 10, 2020 from 10 AM -12 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 12 PM. Private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven. Donations may be made to The Disabled American Veterans (DAV).



