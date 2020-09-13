1/
John Houska
1956 - 2020
John A. Houska passed away Monday, September 7th, 2020. John was born May 13, 1956 in Baltimore, M.D. to Henry and Lois Houska. John attended Loyola University Maryland. He had a very successful professional soccer career, but his greatest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his two daughters. Chelsea H. Kellis and Bridgette H. Grice of Lexington, S.C. as well as his 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Christine Borchardt of Boca Raton, F.L. and Joanne Bielfelt of Sanibel, F.L. His family is planning a service at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in the spring.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
