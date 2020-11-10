He will be missed so much, but I know he had a great life. I remember that he tried to reach Deb and I how to play golf, we used walnuts as golf balls. I think it was a trick to get the damn walnuts out of the yard. Most of all I will miss his smile and generosity. Also pulling his beard. I am comforted knowing he is in heaven with his family. Love and prayers to all of the family.

Karen Sueck Gerrick

Friend