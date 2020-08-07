On August 4, 2020, Katherine DeSales Robbins, dear daughter of the late Keith and Barbara (nee Bragg) Robbins; dear sister of Becky Reeves, Hina Robbins, and the late Erik Andersen; devoted mother of the late Tania Ossoinik; and loved by the family pets, Mr. Kitty and Honeybear.
Services private. A celebration of her life will be scheduled when gathering restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or at www.donate3.cancer.org