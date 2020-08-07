1/
KATHERINE D. ROBBINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 4, 2020, Katherine DeSales Robbins, dear daughter of the late Keith and Barbara (nee Bragg) Robbins; dear sister of Becky Reeves, Hina Robbins, and the late Erik Andersen; devoted mother of the late Tania Ossoinik; and loved by the family pets, Mr. Kitty and Honeybear.

Services private. A celebration of her life will be scheduled when gathering restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or at www.donate3.cancer.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
I only knew her for a short time, but she was a pleasure to talk to. She would often talk about how much her family meant to her. I could tell she really cared for them. I will miss our time together; she was such a nice lady.
Lisa Roberts
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved