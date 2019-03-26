Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Hutson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gene Hutson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Larry Gene Hutson Notice
Larry Gene Hutson, 78, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Hutson. Born in Forest Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Charles James Hutson and Doris Lucille (DeVoe) Hansen. Larry was a United States Army Veteran, serving as an interpreter during Vietnam between 1964-1965. He was employed at Equitable Bank and International Paper Company prior to retiring from the IT dept. at Baptist Hospital of Tennessee where he had over 18 years of service. He enjoyed working with computers and liked to attend car shows with his close friends. He was also a passionate contributor to USO. Surviving is a sister, Linda B. McElwain of White Hall and a half-brother Scott Kirk and his wife Diane of Seven Valleys; 2 nieces Karen Hutson and Christy Hager, and nephew James Hutson, all of TN. Larry was preceded in death by a brother James Landon Hutson. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, with a graveside service following at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Cemetery in Whiteford, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to: USO at www.uso.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now