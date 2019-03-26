Larry Gene Hutson, 78, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Hutson. Born in Forest Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Charles James Hutson and Doris Lucille (DeVoe) Hansen. Larry was a United States Army Veteran, serving as an interpreter during Vietnam between 1964-1965. He was employed at Equitable Bank and International Paper Company prior to retiring from the IT dept. at Baptist Hospital of Tennessee where he had over 18 years of service. He enjoyed working with computers and liked to attend car shows with his close friends. He was also a passionate contributor to USO. Surviving is a sister, Linda B. McElwain of White Hall and a half-brother Scott Kirk and his wife Diane of Seven Valleys; 2 nieces Karen Hutson and Christy Hager, and nephew James Hutson, all of TN. Larry was preceded in death by a brother James Landon Hutson. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, with a graveside service following at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Cemetery in Whiteford, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to: USO at www.uso.org. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary