On April 28, 2020 Matthew Clark Fenton III beloved husband of Mary Lou Dodson Fenton; dear father of Matthew Clark Fenton, IV and Sally Douglas Fenton Hahn (Michael J.); dear grandfather of Scott Joseph. Fenton (Jeffrey Nickerson), Kathleen Dodson Fenton, Peter Fenton Hahn, Christopher Fenton Hahn, and Samuel Toboy Hahn; devoted brother of Thomas Trail Fenton and the late Philip Schuyler Fenton. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

A private Memorial Service will be held. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Memorial Episcopal Church 1407 Bolton St. Baltimore, MD, 21217 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
