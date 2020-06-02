Pat died, suddenly, on May 27, 2020. Beloved life partner of 46 years, Linda Myers and son of the late Ken and Hazel Kelley. A long time faculty member at Essex Community College he taught



Health and Outdoor Education and led student skiing, hiking and camping activities. A graduate of Kenwood HS, he earned bachelor and master degrees from Towson University. Pat is survived by sister and brother-in-law Norma and Andy McDonald, niece Pamela Shinnick(Richard), nephew Kelley McDonald(Mariana) and 10 great nephews and nieces. Also Linda's family, Cecil Jones(Debbie), Rhonda Pitts(Jack), Holly Wanhoff (Scott) and their children.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to can donate to the SPCA or BARKS.



