Pat Kelley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat died, suddenly, on May 27, 2020. Beloved life partner of 46 years, Linda Myers and son of the late Ken and Hazel Kelley. A long time faculty member at Essex Community College he taught

Health and Outdoor Education and led student skiing, hiking and camping activities. A graduate of Kenwood HS, he earned bachelor and master degrees from Towson University. Pat is survived by sister and brother-in-law Norma and Andy McDonald, niece Pamela Shinnick(Richard), nephew Kelley McDonald(Mariana) and 10 great nephews and nieces. Also Linda's family, Cecil Jones(Debbie), Rhonda Pitts(Jack), Holly Wanhoff (Scott) and their children.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to can donate to the SPCA or BARKS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved