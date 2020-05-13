Richard (Dick) J. Johnson (age 73) passed away on May 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Richard was born on March 3, 1947 to the late Dorothy and Elmer Johnson of Bel Air, Maryland.



Dick graduated from Bel Air High School and served in the U.S Military. He worked at Koppers Corp, United Container, and Retired from Ward Machinery. He enjoyed boating, fishing, cars and spending time with family.



He is survived by his loving wife Deborah, two brothers Philip and Danny, three sons, Rick, Mark and Richard Jr, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brother Willis Johnson.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



