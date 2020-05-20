Riley, Richard Ames
April 23, 1942 – May 12, 2020
Richard (Dick) Ames Riley, formerly of both Coatesville, PA, and Baltimore, MD, passed peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD on April 23, 1942 to John T. Riley, Sr and Ruth Ames Willoughby Riley. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Riley, his daughters, Sandra Riley Ferretti (Frank), and Sally Ames Moulton (Jody), as well as his brother, John T. Riley, Jr (Kathleen), and his grandchildren, Eric, Brandon and Daniel Ferretti, Avery and Jackson Moulton, and stepdaughters Dawn Giombetti (David) and Kimberly Nietch (Chris), stepson Jack (Shanon), and stepgrandchildren, Dennis, Dylan, Zane and Hadley. He had been a resident of St Petersburg, FL since November 2015.
Dick was a graduate of U of MD (BS) and Fairleigh Dickenson University (MBA) in Montclair NJ. He spent many years in the food ingredient business as a salesman on the road, as well as purchasing manager for Essex Grain in King of Prussia, PA.
Dick never had a judgmental word to say about anyone and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and wit. He was always pleasant and cracking his jokes until the end. He loved driving anywhere, skiing, diving, sailing, bicycling and travel around the world. He could do just about anything he set his mind to do, from driving a big rig, or DIY home projects. He enjoyed being with friends and family most of all. He always supported and encouraged his wife, children and grandchildren in any endeavor they were interested in and to try new experiences that enriched all of their lives. Dick was a member of Brandywine Valley Ski Association and was a lifelong Orioles baseball fan. He was a man of integrity, believed in the power of education (in and out of the classroom) and made sure that his family and friends knew that he supported and loved them.
Dick was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2018 and his efforts to always be there to help others was evident, choosing to have both his brain donated to the Brain Support Network at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and his body to Science Care to enable further research toward a cure on this disease. Plans for celebrating Dick's life will not be finalized until research is completed and current healthcare matters of safety and individual concern can be addressed. Therefore, in lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in his name by either credit card to sciencecare.org or brainsupportnetwork.org or by check to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.