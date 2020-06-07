Robert "Jimmy" Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 31, 2020, Jimmy Hunt, 66, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away From cancer. He was the loving son of the late Bob and Muriel Hunt. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Piraino and her husband, Otts, nephew Nicholas (Carey) Piraino, great-nephews Charlie and Teddy, and niece Alexandra Piraino. Also survived by his girlfriend Flo Kirk, friends Chip and Elaine Kraus, and Derek Mackey. Jimmy was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He had several vintage Ford Probe cars, loved music, travel, and especially playing little league baseball as a youngster to an over-40 league. He's surely rounded 3rd and made it safely "Home". Rest in peace. No services were held. To sign the family guestbook, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved