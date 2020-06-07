On May 31, 2020, Jimmy Hunt, 66, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away From cancer. He was the loving son of the late Bob and Muriel Hunt. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Piraino and her husband, Otts, nephew Nicholas (Carey) Piraino, great-nephews Charlie and Teddy, and niece Alexandra Piraino. Also survived by his girlfriend Flo Kirk, friends Chip and Elaine Kraus, and Derek Mackey. Jimmy was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He had several vintage Ford Probe cars, loved music, travel, and especially playing little league baseball as a youngster to an over-40 league. He's surely rounded 3rd and made it safely "Home". Rest in peace. No services were held. To sign the family guestbook, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store