1/1
Robert Pomerantz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Pomerantz, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Pomerantz (nee Reider); children, Dr. Roger Pomerantz (Dr. Cathy Colt), Dr. Richard (Anita) Pomerantz and Jeffrey Pomerantz (Kathleen Haggerty); grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Pomerantz, William Pomerantz, Matthew Pomerantz, Lauren Pomerantz, Marc Pomerantz and Jack Pomerantz. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Leah Pomerantz.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at 12 pm. Please check Sol Levinson's website to view the service. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Funeral
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
I had the pleasure to meet Robert Pomerantz later in his life. From the first meeting he was a charmer. He loved to make people smile. He would definitely give me a run for my money at times but it was a true honor to be able to provide support and services for him at Edenwald. He will be greatly missed.
Meghan Curtis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved