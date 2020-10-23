Robert Pomerantz, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Pomerantz (nee Reider); children, Dr. Roger Pomerantz (Dr. Cathy Colt), Dr. Richard (Anita) Pomerantz and Jeffrey Pomerantz (Kathleen Haggerty); grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Pomerantz, William Pomerantz, Matthew Pomerantz, Lauren Pomerantz, Marc Pomerantz and Jack Pomerantz. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Leah Pomerantz.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at 12 pm. Please check Sol Levinson's website to view the service. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.