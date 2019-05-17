Ruby Mae Crouse, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on May 13, 2019. She was 94.Mrs. Crouse was born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, to Sylvanus Lynch and Elzada Hamrick Lynch. She was the loving mother of Linda W. Chatham and her husband Larry of Lewes, DE, Thomas M. Wilson and his wife Gloria of Kansas City, KS, Vickie Lynn Wilson of Bel Air, MD, Charles L. Wilson of Dublin, MD, Mark Lee Crouse and his wife Michelle of Aberdeen, MD, Vernon Lee Crouse and his wife Emma Jean of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Rosalee Wood and her husband George of Street, MD, Ursula Crouse, and the late Joan Dell Wilson, Hilary M. Crouse, and Shirley Taylor. Mrs. Crouse was the grandmother of 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Woodrow Wilson, her second husband Albert Lee Crouse, and her five siblings.Mrs. Crouse enjoyed gardening and sewing. Her main love was spending time with and taking care of her children and grandchildren.A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 11:00AM until 1:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Darlington Cemetery.Contributions may be made in her memory to , 250 Williams Street, NW, Ste. 600, Atlanta, GA 30303.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary