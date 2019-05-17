Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Crouse

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruby Crouse Notice
Ruby Mae Crouse, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on May 13, 2019. She was 94.Mrs. Crouse was born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, to Sylvanus Lynch and Elzada Hamrick Lynch. She was the loving mother of Linda W. Chatham and her husband Larry of Lewes, DE, Thomas M. Wilson and his wife Gloria of Kansas City, KS, Vickie Lynn Wilson of Bel Air, MD, Charles L. Wilson of Dublin, MD, Mark Lee Crouse and his wife Michelle of Aberdeen, MD, Vernon Lee Crouse and his wife Emma Jean of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Rosalee Wood and her husband George of Street, MD, Ursula Crouse, and the late Joan Dell Wilson, Hilary M. Crouse, and Shirley Taylor. Mrs. Crouse was the grandmother of 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Woodrow Wilson, her second husband Albert Lee Crouse, and her five siblings.Mrs. Crouse enjoyed gardening and sewing. Her main love was spending time with and taking care of her children and grandchildren.A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 11:00AM until 1:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Darlington Cemetery.Contributions may be made in her memory to , 250 Williams Street, NW, Ste. 600, Atlanta, GA 30303.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now