1/1
Stephen Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen F. Green, 65, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was the son of Francis and Phyllis (Chandler) Green. Stephen graduated from Northwestern High School in 1972. He enrolled and graduated from Virginia Union University, where he earned a B.S. in Biology in 1976. Stephen joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He attended St. James Episcopal Church. Stephen was formerly married to Lynn Robinson. Their union produced two children. He spent much of his life teaching science in Baltimore City and Baltimore County Public Schools. Stephen loved the arts and wrote multiple plays, books, and songs.

He is survived by his daughter, Kia Anderson (Cory); son, Kellen Green; two grandchildren, Nia Anderson and Khari Green; stepmother, Joan Green; stepbrother, Rafi Ahmad (Kay); stepsister, Monee Smith (Larry), and a host of relatives. His parents preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Beverly Cromartie Funeral Service in Baltimore is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family sustain you. Sending prayers and good wishes. Rest in joy, Steve!
Merilyn J Burgess
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved