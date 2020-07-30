Stephen Green

Stephen F. Green, 65, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was the son of Francis and Phyllis (Chandler) Green. Stephen graduated from Northwestern High School in 1972. He enrolled and graduated from Virginia Union University, where he earned a B.S. in Biology in 1976. Stephen joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He attended St. James Episcopal Church. Stephen was formerly married to Lynn Robinson. Their union produced two children. He spent much of his life teaching science in Baltimore City and Baltimore County Public Schools. Stephen loved the arts and wrote multiple plays, books, and songs.



He is survived by his daughter, Kia Anderson (Cory); son, Kellen Green; two grandchildren, Nia Anderson and Khari Green; stepmother, Joan Green; stepbrother, Rafi Ahmad (Kay); stepsister, Monee Smith (Larry), and a host of relatives. His parents preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Beverly Cromartie Funeral Service in Baltimore is handling arrangements.



