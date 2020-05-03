On April 30, 2020, Thelma Craig Waters beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Waters, devoted mother of Tina Marie Baker (nee Waters) and her husband, Jim, Carolyn Jane Rothwell (nee Waters) and her husband, Bernard, Joseph J Waters, Jr and his wife, Pat, Dear sister of Patricia C Hoopes and the late Marian Wilcox. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, Barbara Scharf (nee Hoopes), Bonnie Kramer (nee Wilcox) and 1 nephew, Craig Hoopes. Special thanks are given to her caregivers who provided comfort and support. Services and Interment private. Memorial service and celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Dane Friends of Ruff Love, Http.//greatdanefriends.com. 7007 Golden Eagle Trail, Iron Station, NC. 28080



