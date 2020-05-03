Thelma Waters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 30, 2020, Thelma Craig Waters beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Waters, devoted mother of Tina Marie Baker (nee Waters) and her husband, Jim, Carolyn Jane Rothwell (nee Waters) and her husband, Bernard, Joseph J Waters, Jr and his wife, Pat, Dear sister of Patricia C Hoopes and the late Marian Wilcox. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, Barbara Scharf (nee Hoopes), Bonnie Kramer (nee Wilcox) and 1 nephew, Craig Hoopes. Special thanks are given to her caregivers who provided comfort and support. Services and Interment private. Memorial service and celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Dane Friends of Ruff Love, Http.//greatdanefriends.com. 7007 Golden Eagle Trail, Iron Station, NC. 28080

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved