On June 15, 2020 Walter Anthony Sadzenski, Jr., beloved husband for 53 years to Mary Lee (nee Foxwell) Sadzenski; devoted son of the late Walter Anthony Sadzenski, Sr. and the late Marie Pauline (nee Kotowski) Sadzenski; loving brother of the late Joseph Sadzenski; dear brother in law of Lurman Foxwell, Jr. and his wife Marcell; cherished uncle of Lurman Foxwell, III and his wife Lori, Tiersa, Nina, Madison, Austin, Jennifer Myers and Maddie; he is also survived by numerous loving cousins and friends.



The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10am. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store