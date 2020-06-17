Walter Anthony Sadzenski Jr.
On June 15, 2020 Walter Anthony Sadzenski, Jr., beloved husband for 53 years to Mary Lee (nee Foxwell) Sadzenski; devoted son of the late Walter Anthony Sadzenski, Sr. and the late Marie Pauline (nee Kotowski) Sadzenski; loving brother of the late Joseph Sadzenski; dear brother in law of Lurman Foxwell, Jr. and his wife Marcell; cherished uncle of Lurman Foxwell, III and his wife Lori, Tiersa, Nina, Madison, Austin, Jennifer Myers and Maddie; he is also survived by numerous loving cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10am. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
JUN
19
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

