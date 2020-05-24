Dr. Warner Edwards Love died on June 20, 2017.



Warner was born on December 1, 1922 in Moorstown, NJ to Joseph Warner Edwards Love and Dr. Elizabeth Ford Love. After graduating from Admiral Faragut Academy, Warner started his undergraduate education at Swarthmore College where his studies were interrupted by WWII. Warner served 2 years as an Ambulance driver with the American Field Service in North Africa and Italy, then enlisted in the US Army. Warner finished his undergraduate degree at Swarthmore and went on to a PHD in Physiology at the University of Pennsylvania. After post-doctorate work at John Patterson's lab at Fox Chase, Warner became an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. Warner worked in the Biophysics Department using the technique of X-ray crystalography to study the structure of large proteins, with a particular focus on hemoglobin.



X-ray crystalography is relevant in fields including immunology where knowledge of the exact molecular structure of a protein such as a virus can help in the development of a vaccine or antibody.



Warner stayed at JHU for his entire career. Working with PHD candidates and research assistants, Warner's lab published many research papers and produced many PHDs. He served as chairman of the Department of Biophysics for several years. Warner taught occasional undergraduate courses and was an NIH board member, but his primary focus was his research.



Warner passed away quietly on a beautiful summer afternoon in Wyncote, PA where he had been living with his son's family. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Lois, whom he met at Swarthmore and married during WWII. Warner is survived by a daughter, Rebecca, a son, Michael, and five grandchildren.



