Wayne Crump Hough, 84, died late in the evening on Friday, November 6, 2020 just before midnight, at Copper Ridge Retirement Community in Sykesville, MD. Born on June 23, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, he was the middle son of E.R. Hough and Mary Potter Hough Warfield. Surviving is his son John R. (Randy) Hough of West Palm Beach, FL, and daughter, Laurie Jane Mitchell (Steve), of Crownsville, MD, as well as daughter Laura Lacy Viehmyer (Scott Litten) of Damascus, MD. Also surviving are brothers, Richard Hough (Barbara) and William Dale Hough (Jan), both of Mt. Airy, and daughter-in-law, Hope Barron of Wellington, FL. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Barbara Anne Lacy Hough.
Wayne delighted in his grandchildren. He used to say that grandmothers always get a lot of attention, but being a grandfather was the "best ever". His favorite names to be called were Gingo, Granddad and Poppa. In 2019, he was thrilled to welcome his first great-grandchild. His six incredible grandchildren include Whitney Hough of Orlando, FL, Samantha Mitchell of Baltimore, MD, Arielle Hough of Wellington, FL, Ryan Mitchell of Southern PA, and Veronica Hough (Alex) of Phoenix, AZ.
Wayne received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Maryland in the late 1950s and early 1960s. An aspiring baseball player, he juggled college practices while working in the dining hall to cover expenses. His lifelong love of sports began in the early years of his youth as he played baseball and basketball well into his adult life. And he wouldn't miss televised games of his beloved Maryland Terrapins, Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. Upon graduation from law school, there were short careers in the U.S. Army and the federal government with the Social Security Administration, followed by leading a cutting-edge Baltimore-based computer company, Convert-A-Code, in the late 1960s. For the remainder of his career, Wayne pursued residential and commercial real estate from a sales and investment perspective. His legal practice centered around real estate transactions and other civil matters.
In April 1948, Wayne's parents moved the family from the Towson area of Baltimore to over 300 acres of farmland in Mt. Airy, Maryland. In 1975, he and his wife built their forever home on Hardy Road on a part of this farm property. Wayne enjoyed taking a stroll down Hardy Road where he could visit both of his brothers, Richard and Dale, who also built homes on the family property. The house on Hardy Road was the gathering place for many events with family and friends for decades. It was during these years that his grandchildren were born and spent so much time there. As an adult and into retirement, he was the master of many hobbies including gardening, woodworking, photography, and bowling. His skills built a treehouse for his first grandchild; a bedroom set and living room tables for his wife; and jewelry boxes, cradles, cutting boards and more amongst his priceless handmade treasures. Their home was also adorned with countless framed photos from photography trips with his son.
His tremendous love for his family and friends was only surpassed by his love and devotion to his late wife Barbara Anne Lacy Hough. From February 2011 until her death in February 2014 he traveled to Lorien's Mt. Airy nursing home, or various hospitals, every day to visit with his loving wife. He wrote a poetry book "Forever and a Million Years" as a testament to his unending love for her.
In June 2020, Wayne suffered a fall at home on Hardy Road in Mt. Airy. The next several months involved hospitalizations at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Carroll Hospital and rehabilitation stays at Lorien Mt. Airy and Copper Ridge Sykesville. Declining overall health along with cardiovascular and excretory system issues cyclically affected balance and mentality resulting in frequent infections and more falls. Shortly before midnight on Friday, November 6, Wayne became non-responsive and the emergency medical technicians at Copper Ridge were unable to revive him. The family's nurse advocate assured that she was positive that he went peacefully.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Wayne and Anne's love for their black poodles by making a donation to Animal Rescue, Inc. at AnimalRescueInc.org
