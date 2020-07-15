William Frederick Kirwin, age 81, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by his family after a prolonged illness.
He was born, November 30, 1938 in Troy, New York, the son of the late William Frederick Kirwin Sr. and Rosemary Painton Kirwin. On June 9, 1962 he married Marie Taranto in Norwich, New York. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Marie Kirwin; daughter and son-in-law, Colene and Paul Barbaro; daughter Marielana Suarez; and four grandchildren, Avery, Kristen, Gaspar Paul Barbaro and Christina Suarez.
He graduated from Syracuse University in 1961 with a BS in Landscape Architecture and completed his law degree at The University of Baltimore in 1968. He was president of Kappa Phi Delta while at Syracuse University. Bill's impressive career in Landscape Architecture spanned nearly 51 years, including 37 years with his own landscape architecture firm, William F. Kirwin Inc., and 6 years with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson. His career was devoted to designing parks and recreational spaces and master planning and site design for college campuses and athletic facilities. He worked on nearly every university and college campus in Maryland and provided landscape design for numerous state and city parks. Some of his many design achievements included the Korean War Memorial in Canton, the Cancer Survivor Park in Towson, Orioles Park at Camden Yards, the University of Maryland College Park, the Maryland School for the Blind, and the Maryland Veterans Administration Cemetery. Bill served as Chairman of both the State of Maryland Landscape Architectural Licensing Board and the Baltimore County Planning Board.
He was a man of deep faith and a devoted family man with a passion for oil painting, cooking, and enjoying Italian food. He loved traveling. His favorite place to vacation was Hilton Head, South Carolina with his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.Parkinson.org
).