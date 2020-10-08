Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Jenkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Jenkinson

Notice Condolences

David Jenkinson Notice
Jenkinson David On 3rd October 2020, at his home in Mirfield, aged 83 years, David, loving husband of the late Eileen,
a very dear and loved step-father, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
Due to the current guidance,
a private ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020.
Donations in memory of David may be made online for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -