Jenkinson David On 3rd October 2020, at his home in Mirfield, aged 83 years, David, loving husband of the late Eileen,
a very dear and loved step-father, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
Due to the current guidance,
a private ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020.
Donations in memory of David may be made online for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020