Janet Marie Schwarz Miller
Battle Creek - Janet Marie Schwarz Miller, aged 93, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Janet was born in Port Deposit, MD on October 30, 1927 to Helen Brennan Schwarz and Dr. Frank W. Schwarz. Dr. Schwarz was Chief of Psychiatry at the VA Medical Center in Perry Point, MD, then in Coatesville, PA. The Schwarz family moved to Battle Creek in 1935. Janet's father was Chief of Psychiatry at the Fort Custer VA Hospital. Dr. Schwarz later became the first psychiatrist in private practice in Battle Creek after US Army service in World War II.
Janet attended the Battle Creek Public Schools and graduated from Frances Shimer College in Mount Carrol, IL. She then attended Olivet College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Janet joined American Airlines as a stewardess in 1949 and was based in Los Angeles. In December 1950, Janet married Franklyn B. Miller of Los Angeles. Frank was a graduate of USC and World War II Naval Aviator, flying as radioman/gunner off the carrier USS Randolph. His plane was shot down over Tokyo Bay in early 1945. He was captured and held in a Japanese POW camp until the end of the war. He later became an automobile dealer. He passed away in 2002.
Janet, while living in Pacific Palisades, CA, earned her teaching credential from Mount St. Mary's College in Los Angeles. She had a full career teaching in the Hawthorne, CA Public Schools.
After retiring from teaching, Janet moved back to Battle Creek in 1989 to be with family and friends and to make many new friends as well. She was active in numerous organizations and was especially fond of her Book Club and the literate and charming women who were members.
Janet is survived by daughter Andrea Jost of Hailey, ID, a school administrator, and sons Bruce Miller, of Napa, CA, a retired businessman, and Craig Miller, a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff, and seven grandchildren: Sarah Schrage, Joseph Miller, Matt Jost, Robby Jost, Monica Miller, Jonathon Miller, and Kate Miller, and three great-grandchildren. Janet had two brothers: Dr. Frank W. Schwarz, Junior of Roswell, NM (deceased), and Dr. John J.H. "Joe" Schwarz of Battle Creek.
Due to COVID, there will be no formal funeral service. Janet's remains will be interred in the Schwarz family plot at Memorial Park Cemetery by her children and her brother. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Any Memorial considerations may be sent payable to "Olivet College", Janet Schwarz Fund, 320 Main St., Olivet, MI 49076 or go to https://www.olivetcollege.edu/give/
and indicate the gift is in memory of Janet Schwarz Miller.
