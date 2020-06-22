Rose L. Campbell
Battle Creek - On Saturday, June 20, Rose lost a six year battle with her health; when her body gave in to the Covid Virus. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 15, 1947 to Paul Sears and Bessie Norton. After an uncertain and troubled childhood, she found herself back in the arms of her mother and the man she always considered to be her "dad", James Robinson, Sr. She ended her work career, at the Work First Job Club, in 2012. She loved helping others and often went above and beyond helping anyone who asked, even if it just meant a car ride. Her children and her grandchildren were her everything; and that can't be expressed enough. She was everything to them.
She will be welcomed into Heaven by Jim and Bess Robinson, as well as her brother, Paul Robinson. She will be forever missed by her son, Jim Corning; daughter, Michelle (Roger) Lucas; grandsons, Justin (Trish Chaney) Corning and Quinton (Brett Moore) McDougall; granddaughter, Erika (Yancey Potter) Corning; great-grandsons, Zane and Jax Potter, all of Battle Creek; sister, Linda (Jack) Gregory of West Linn, Oregon; brothers, Jim (Rhonda) Robinson, Jr. of Royal Center, Indiana and Tim (Terri) Robinson, of Coldwater, Michigan, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Calhoun County Medical Care Facility for loving and caring for our mother for six years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Share Center and Haven of Rest (Recovery Program). Both played a huge roll in healing and helping Rose and her family. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.