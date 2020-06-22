Rose L. Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose L. Campbell

Battle Creek - On Saturday, June 20, Rose lost a six year battle with her health; when her body gave in to the Covid Virus. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 15, 1947 to Paul Sears and Bessie Norton. After an uncertain and troubled childhood, she found herself back in the arms of her mother and the man she always considered to be her "dad", James Robinson, Sr. She ended her work career, at the Work First Job Club, in 2012. She loved helping others and often went above and beyond helping anyone who asked, even if it just meant a car ride. Her children and her grandchildren were her everything; and that can't be expressed enough. She was everything to them.

She will be welcomed into Heaven by Jim and Bess Robinson, as well as her brother, Paul Robinson. She will be forever missed by her son, Jim Corning; daughter, Michelle (Roger) Lucas; grandsons, Justin (Trish Chaney) Corning and Quinton (Brett Moore) McDougall; granddaughter, Erika (Yancey Potter) Corning; great-grandsons, Zane and Jax Potter, all of Battle Creek; sister, Linda (Jack) Gregory of West Linn, Oregon; brothers, Jim (Rhonda) Robinson, Jr. of Royal Center, Indiana and Tim (Terri) Robinson, of Coldwater, Michigan, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Calhoun County Medical Care Facility for loving and caring for our mother for six years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Share Center and Haven of Rest (Recovery Program). Both played a huge roll in healing and helping Rose and her family. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. www.baxterfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved