Flippin, Arkansas - A memorial service for Alexis Jane Kompelien Zubow of Flippin, Arkansas, will be held 2PM, Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals, AR, with Celebrant, Heather Marsalis officiating. Visitation will be from 1PM until time of the service. Burial to follow in the Flippin Cemetery with Brent Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Ron Farshler, Donny Hodges, Preston Hodges and Aidan Hodges as pallbearers.



Alexis passed away peacefully February 10, 2020, at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living in Flippin, Arkansas, at the age of 74 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born October 24, 1945, in Sturgis, Michigan, the daughter of Alexander Owen and Dorothy Mompier Kompelien. She graduated from Palatine Township High School in Illinois, on June 10, 1963 and attended Luther College in Iowa and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in German, and then earned her Masters in Mathematics from University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She married Michael Zubow and they lived in Phoenix, Arizona and went on to have three girls, Elizabeth, Katherine and Margaret. After their divorce, Alexis moved to Bull Shoals, Arkansas and there she built a beautiful, full and happy life. She established a career as a teacher and then a bookkeeper, allowing her the flexibility to never miss an art show, theater performance or basketball game. She was a long serving member of the Flippin Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Arabian Horse Association.



Alexis brought laughter and joy to everyone that she met. She enjoyed every minute with her children and grandchildren and was an eternal optimist. She lived out her life long passion, owning and caring for dozens of horses over the years, a source of constant joy.



Alexis is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth (Brent) Johnson of Flippin, AR, Katherine (Ron) Farshler of Austin, TX and Margaret (Donny) Hodges of Flippin, AR; six grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Evangeline and Sebastian Farshler and Preston, Alexandra and Aidan Hodges and two sisters, Joyce Olson of Billings, MT and Gayle (Bob) Chesebro of Greenville, SC. She will be missed by so many who love her.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Merv Olson.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Alexis' memory to the or Hope for Horses Equine Rescue in Marion County, Arkansas.



