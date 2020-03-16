Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Caposey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Louis Caposey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Louis Caposey Obituary
Anthony Louis Caposey

Midway, Arkansas - Anthony Louis Caposey passed away March 12, 2020, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 35. He was born September 14, 1984, in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Frank Robert Caposey, Jr and Patricia Victoria Carrillo Caposey. He worked as a chef for Clayton's on the Square. Anthony lived in Midway, since moving from Hammond, Indiana four years ago. He enjoyed hockey, baseball, fishing, movies and his beloved dog, Bear.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Patricia Victoria Carrillo of Midway, AR; father, Frank Robert Caposey, Jr. of Hammond, IN; brother, Frank Robert (Nicole V. Cummings) Caposey, III; great-uncle, Jim Carrillo; maternal grandfather, Louis Carrillo, Jr.; five cousins, Christoper C. Caposey, Ashley Wise, Zachary Wzorek, Kelly Wzorek and Colby Echols; great aunt, Aurora Green, uncle, Joe Osborn and aunt, Betsy Caposey Coughlin; god-mother, Cindy Caposey and many beloved friends and extended family including, Josh Koenen and Reggie and Steve Madden. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joan and Frank Caposey, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Aurora Carrillo; aunt, Susan Caposey and uncle, Carl Caposey; god-father, Anthony P. Caposey; and aunt, Maggie Carrilo.

Funeral Services for Anthony Louis Caposey of Midway, Arkansas, will be held at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now