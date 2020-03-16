Anthony Louis Caposey



Midway, Arkansas - Anthony Louis Caposey passed away March 12, 2020, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 35. He was born September 14, 1984, in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Frank Robert Caposey, Jr and Patricia Victoria Carrillo Caposey. He worked as a chef for Clayton's on the Square. Anthony lived in Midway, since moving from Hammond, Indiana four years ago. He enjoyed hockey, baseball, fishing, movies and his beloved dog, Bear.



Anthony is survived by his mother, Patricia Victoria Carrillo of Midway, AR; father, Frank Robert Caposey, Jr. of Hammond, IN; brother, Frank Robert (Nicole V. Cummings) Caposey, III; great-uncle, Jim Carrillo; maternal grandfather, Louis Carrillo, Jr.; five cousins, Christoper C. Caposey, Ashley Wise, Zachary Wzorek, Kelly Wzorek and Colby Echols; great aunt, Aurora Green, uncle, Joe Osborn and aunt, Betsy Caposey Coughlin; god-mother, Cindy Caposey and many beloved friends and extended family including, Josh Koenen and Reggie and Steve Madden. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joan and Frank Caposey, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Aurora Carrillo; aunt, Susan Caposey and uncle, Carl Caposey; god-father, Anthony P. Caposey; and aunt, Maggie Carrilo.



Funeral Services for Anthony Louis Caposey of Midway, Arkansas, will be held at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation prior to the funeral.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020