Bessie N. Wiesenmiller



Mountain Home - Bessie Naomi Wiesenmiller, age 96, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born February 04, 1923 in Paducah, Texas. She married Willis Wiesenmiller who predeceased her in 1994. Their union blessed them with three children whom have survived her.



After Bessie and Willis were married in Paducah, Texas on August 27, 1938 they made their home in Endicott, New York for 32 years where Willis worked for IBM and Bessie worked in nursing. They retired in Mountain Home where they lived on the Wiesenmiller Farm and finished out their lives. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Mountain Home where she served as Treasurer . She spent many years of her life in Nursing in New York and Mountain Home.



She is survived by three children: Willis Dewayne Wiesenmiller from Grand Island, Florida, Don (Beatriz) William Wiesenmiller of Boca Raton, Florida, Mary Jane (Ed) Rouse of Mountain Home, Arkansas; seven grandchildren: Judy (George) Williamson of Princeton, North Carolina, David (Marian) Wiesenmiller of Binghamton, New York, Dr. Michelle (James) Morrissey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Michael (Silvia) Wiesenmiller of Miami, Florida, Amy (Chuck) Lee of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Annette (Jerry) Kasinger of Mountain Home, Arkansas, April (David) Bowgen of Mountain Home, Arkansas; 20 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis, and one daughter-in-law Jean.



A visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.. A funeral service will be following the visitation with Reverend Edwin Rouse officiating. Interment will be at East Oakland Cemetery following the funeral services. Memorial contributions can be made to the East Oakland Cemetery Fund or Hospice of the Ozarks.