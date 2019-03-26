Bonnie Lea Burton



Gamaliel, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Bonnie Lea Burton of Gamaliel, Arkansas, will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Bonnie passed away March 23, 2019, in Gamaliel, Arkansas at the age of 70. She was born September 30, 1948, in Coos Bay, Oregon, the daughter of Frances and Carl Hainey. She was a nurse for St. Mary's Hospital for 20 years. Bonnie lived in the area since moving from Lincoln, Illinois, in 1954. She was a Baptist and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Bonnie is survived by her son, Charlie (Candee) Williams of Gamaliel, AR; daughter, Angela (Mark) Herlihy of Camden, DE; daughter-in-law, Kim Williams of Pea Ridge, AR; eleven grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan, Will, Kaitlynn, Mark, Tiffanie, Gracie, Elizabeth, Tim, Mason and Jaxon; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Hainey and Jason Hainey; two sisters, Marcia (Barry) Heifner and Donna (Mike) Wiles; aunt, Emily Benson; and many close friends, including Norvella Hitchcock, Sheila Daniels, and Terry Johnson.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Williams; and sister, Sherri Hainey.



Memorials may be made to Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary