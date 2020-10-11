1/1
David Eness
David Eness

Oakland - Mr. David C. Eness, 67, of Oakland, Arkansas passed away at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 28, 1953 in Gilbert, Iowa to Eugene and Gerene (Peterson) Eness.

He served in the Army and he was a homebuilder for 40+ years. He enjoyed all things outdoors especially camping, hiking, and fishing. He also loved building radio control airplanes. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa State Cyclones fan.

He is survived by his wife, Debi; two daughters: Miranda (Clint) Robinson and Claire (Conner) Hopper; one grandson: Solomon Robinson, sisters: Kirsten (Cliff) Barta and Linda Flaherty; brothers-in-law: Jack Miller, Steve (Ruth) McKim, Jerry (Nancy) McKim and Mike (Lori) McKim as well as many well loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Paul Eness; sister: Janice Miller; and nephew: John Flaherty.

All current services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
