DeLoris DahlemEdmonds, WA - DeLoris K. Dahlem, 87, of Edmonds, WA, died peacefully October 31, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice Center. She was born March 21, 1933, in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Burget) Halterman.DeLoris graduated from Bondurant High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation she worked as a bookkeeper in Nevada, Iowa. In 1953 she married and, for the next 22-years, was known as Mrs. Major John T. Belcher. The wife of an officer, she carried out her 'military duties' stylishly from coast to coast, including several years stationed in England. She and John divorced in 1978. They had 2 adopted children.Nine years later, she married David Harrison Dahlem in Las Vegas, NV. Over nearly 30-years they lived in Richland, WA, the Czeh Republic and Kingman, AZ. While in the Czech Republic they travelled extensively through Europe, and enjoyed the landscapes of the western US upon their return.DeLoris was generous, loved by many and a great lover of animals, particularly her cats. During her years as an independent woman she relished her work at a veterinary clinic and brought home more than a few needy animals. She enjoyed various crafts throughout her life and loved gifts, both giving and receiving.She is survived by her brother David (Dianne) Cory of Gassville, AK, daughter Melissa (David) Eller of Edmonds, WA, son John Belcher of San Francisco, CA, stepson David (Liz) Dahlem Jr. of Longmont, CO, stepson Charles (Alicia) Dahlem of Beaverton, OR, grandson Andrew (Olivia) Eller, granddaughter Angela (Daniel) Gleason, granddaughter Amy Eller, granddaughter Ashley Eller and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Gleason, all of Seattle, WA.