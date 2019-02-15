Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel
Donald Wayne Daugherty Obituary
Midway, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Donald Wayne Daugherty of Midway, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Wayne passed away February 13, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born June 20, 1932, in Charleston, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Pauline Crane Daugherty. He married Betty Cook on June 12, 1959, in Half Moon Bay, California. Wayne lived in Midway since moving from Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1977, and owned Wayne's Bargain Store in Midway and Mini-Storages in Midway and Gassville. He enjoyed puttering around with classic cars and antiques. Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty Daugherty of Midway, AR; son, Brad Daugherty of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Launa Clarke of Gassville, AR; brother, Jerry Daugherty of Mattoon, IL; sister, Carolyn Taitt of Sierra Vista, AZ; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019
