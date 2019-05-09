Kathlene Florence



Laguna Hills, CA - Kathlene "Kathie" Florence Storie passed away on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills, CA surrounded by family. She fought a courageous battle against lung cancer until God called her home.



Kathie was born in St. Louis, MO to Jacob and Mildred Webb on July 24, 1944. She had one older sister, Corky, and a baby brother, Jay. Kathie was married for many years and resided in Mountain Home for most of her adult life. She was an entrepreneur for 30 years, first as a manager of Lake Warrenton in Missouri, then as a boat trailer manufacturer in Arkansas and last as a co-founder of Champion Boats (1975-1989). She moved to Southern California in 2003 and was a beloved member of the staff at Anglers Marine in Anaheim, CA until her retirement in 2016. She loved life, good jokes and occasional trips to Austin or the casino. Her true passion in life was time with her family and friends. She loved and raised four children and is survived by daughter Tracy Storie of Gassville, AR; daughter Cindy Storie Grover Dagdigian of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, her husband Darrel and grandsons Kyle Grover (wife Lana and daughters Raquel and Elena), Kurt Grover (wife Jenna), Cody Grover, Travis Dagdigian and Troy Dagdigian; daughter Jennifer Storie Garvin of Plano, TX, her husband Carson and grandchildren Jacob, Noah and Emily; and daughter Michelle Storie of Phoenix, AZ and her husband Rudy. She had a special love of animals and often called the family pets her "four-legged grandchildren." She loved Leroy, Brody, Bastian, Izzy, Flea Flea, Clementine, Jamie and Cerby as they brought her so much joy.



A funeral service for Kathie will be held at Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mountain Home, AR on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM followed by a graveside service at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Pastor Gary Tubb will preside over the services. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2019