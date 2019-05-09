Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Baxter Memorial Gardens.
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathlene Florence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathlene Florence


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kathlene Florence Obituary
Kathlene Florence

Laguna Hills, CA - Kathlene "Kathie" Florence Storie passed away on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at Saddleback Memorial Hospital in Laguna Hills, CA surrounded by family. She fought a courageous battle against lung cancer until God called her home.

Kathie was born in St. Louis, MO to Jacob and Mildred Webb on July 24, 1944. She had one older sister, Corky, and a baby brother, Jay. Kathie was married for many years and resided in Mountain Home for most of her adult life. She was an entrepreneur for 30 years, first as a manager of Lake Warrenton in Missouri, then as a boat trailer manufacturer in Arkansas and last as a co-founder of Champion Boats (1975-1989). She moved to Southern California in 2003 and was a beloved member of the staff at Anglers Marine in Anaheim, CA until her retirement in 2016. She loved life, good jokes and occasional trips to Austin or the casino. Her true passion in life was time with her family and friends. She loved and raised four children and is survived by daughter Tracy Storie of Gassville, AR; daughter Cindy Storie Grover Dagdigian of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, her husband Darrel and grandsons Kyle Grover (wife Lana and daughters Raquel and Elena), Kurt Grover (wife Jenna), Cody Grover, Travis Dagdigian and Troy Dagdigian; daughter Jennifer Storie Garvin of Plano, TX, her husband Carson and grandchildren Jacob, Noah and Emily; and daughter Michelle Storie of Phoenix, AZ and her husband Rudy. She had a special love of animals and often called the family pets her "four-legged grandchildren." She loved Leroy, Brody, Bastian, Izzy, Flea Flea, Clementine, Jamie and Cerby as they brought her so much joy.

A funeral service for Kathie will be held at Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mountain Home, AR on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM followed by a graveside service at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Pastor Gary Tubb will preside over the services. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now