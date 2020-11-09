1/1
Keith McFarland
Keith McFarland

Mountain Home - Keith Vance McFarland, age 56, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born to parents Leffel and Pauline (Stone) McFarland on March 21, 1964 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Keith is survived by his twin brother, Kent McFarland of Mountain Home, AR; six other brothers, Bill (Kay) McFarland of Springfield, MO, Bobby (Barbara) McFarland of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Warren (JoAnn) McFarland of Mountain Home, AR, Phillip (Sharain) McFarland of Lakeview, AR, Monty McFarland of Clarkridge, AR, Darren (Lisa) McFarland of Lakeview, AR; one sister, Anita (Ronnie) Ripple of Ward, AR; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and his grandparents.

Keith was a lover of the outdoors where he spent his time hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing coed softball with his brothers and friends. Thanksgiving was his favorite time of year because he spent the holiday at the Clarkridge firehouse eating feasts with his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Thacker Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
