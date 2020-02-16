Omega Bivens Scott



Mountain Home - Omega Bivens Scott was reunited in Glory with her husband, family and Lord on February 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Omega was born to Jasper and Katie Bivens on October 21,1925, in Tyronza, Arkansas. Omega was united in marriage to W.E. "Scotty" Scott on May 26, 1949, in Marked Tree, Arkansas. Together they built a happy life. Omega owned and operated a flower shop in Marked Tree during her working years and was active in several organizations including Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club, Home Extension and numerous other clubs and organizations over the years. Through the years, she was active in her church, and had a heart for missions as evidenced by her involvement in the Women's Missionary Union.



Omega's greatest joy in life was her family. She and Scotty took great pride in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, camping, cooking, shopping and spending time tending to her yard. Omega was active in the daily lives of her family. She was a devoted mother, grandma and great-grandma. She spent many, many hours hosting family get-togethers, living-room floor tea-parties, raking up leaf piles perfect for jumping and playing four-square, dominoes and card games with those who loved her most.



Omega is survived by her devoted family: Ann and Gary Cobb of Highland, AR, Jan and Jerry Crawford of Mountain Home, AR, ; three grandchildren, Lori (Rob) Stanton of Mountain Home, AR, Melissa (Danny) Vice of Quitman, AR and Scott (Lisa) Crawford of Springfield, MO; six great-grandchildren, Annie (Matt) Brink of Highland, AR, Caelei Stanton of Mountain Home, AR, Derick, Nedia, Charlee and Everett Crawford of Springfield, MO, and one brother, Harry (Inez) Bivens of Germantown, TN.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty, parents, eight of her nine siblings, and grandson-in-law, Michael Day.



While she will be greatly missed by all of her family, they find great comfort in knowing she was a believer in Christ and had the assurance of a place for her in her Father's House. John 14:1-4



Funeral Services for Omega will be at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until time of service.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.