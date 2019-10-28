Robert Transue



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Robert Transue of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:30 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Kirby Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be from 2:00 pm until the time of service.



Bob passed away October 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born December 26, 1943, in Newark, New Jersey. Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He married Judith Remyias on July 15, 1967, in Ogdensburg, NJ. Early in his career Bob worked in sales for New Jersey Bell. After his retirement, Bob was the proprietor of Bob's Golfwerks in Andover, NJ. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Andover Township, NJ, in 2006. Before moving to Mountain Home, he was a member of the ALCAN Rod and Gun Club, the Elk's Lodge #1512 BPOE in Newton, NJ and was on the Andover Township Committee and served as mayor and police commissioner. Locally, he was a member of the Twin Lakes Golf Club and the Mountain Home Elk's Lodge #1714. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, Giants and Cowboys football (even though they are in the same division), hunting and fishing. He was a true Renaissance Man.



Robert is survived by his wife, Judith Transue of Mountain Home, AR, daughters, Teri Hardmeyer of Marmora, NJ and Dannielle Leigh of East Rutherford, NJ, sisters-in-law, Eileen Pisano, of Lewes, DE and Janis (William III) McGovern, of Lafayette, NJ, three nephews, William McGovern IV, Matthew McGovern and Michael Pisano, his dogs, Bonnie and Clyde and cat, Mazie.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Pisano.



Memorials may be made to the Human Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR-201, Mountain Home, AR 72653 .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.